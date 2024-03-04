Businessman Myers enters race for Walton County District 2 BOC seat

Local family man, small business owner and community leader Pete Myers has announced he will run for County Commissioner in District 2. Myers will run as a Republican.

The District 2 County Commission seat is currently held by Mark Banks who has announced that he is not seeking re-election.

“I am excited to announce my campaign for County Commissioner District 2,” Myers said. “This is where I was raised, where my wife and I are raising our kids, and where I run a business. I have a vested interest in securing a bright future for our community. That is why I have served our community in numerous ways, and it is now why I am running for County Commission.”

Myers’ said he believes his background helps quality him to represent the citizens of District 2.

“We need trusted leadership on the Board of Commissioner to fight for the best interests of our citizens and to protect our future,” he said. “I believe I offer the right commitment, values, and skillset to get the job done. I will bring my understanding of our community and my common-sense business experience to the Commission to put the people of District 2 and their interests first. I will be accessible and willing to listen to find solutions that are best for our community. I will fight to defend our way of life, protect

taxpayers, prioritize public safety, promote smart zoning decisions and keep our community strong.”

With official qualifying beginning next week, Myers is already meeting voters in the district as the 2024 primary is now on the horizon.

“I look forward to earning the trust and support of my neighbors in District 2 so I can take my commitment and experience to the County Commission to work for them,” the candidate said. “I promise to provide honest leadership, do the right thing no matter what and put people first to secure a brighter future for District 2 and all of Walton County.”

Pete Myers

Myers was raised in Walton County and is a graduate of Loganville High School. A successful businessman, Myers is the co-owner of Georgia Hydrant Services, Inc. A committed family man, Myers is married to his wife, Gina, and they are the parents of three children, Marshall, McCoy and Maggie. He

and his wife are both active in serving and volunteering in local schools.

Pete Myers

Myers said he is a proud man of faith who puts his trust in Christ. He and his family have been members of Corinth Baptist Church for 19 years where he faithfully serves both his church and the community.

Previously, Myers has served on the Walton County Planning Commission where he has gained valuable experience in handling complex county issues and has a proven track record of listening to the concerns and ideas from citizens to make decisions that are best for our community.

Supporters say Myers is known throughout the community and in business as a man of integrity who stands up for what is right and said he is passionately committed to serving our community

