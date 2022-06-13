Busy start to the work week for Walton County Fire Rescue

Barn Fire on Social Circle Fairplay Road June 13, 2022. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 13, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue had already responded to a single vehicle roll of crash and a large barn fire before 9 a.m. this morning.

“Units from WCFR responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Sharon Church Road. One non-life threatening injury was reported there,” WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said. “At the same time units from WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a large barn fire in the 600 block of Social Circle-Fairplay Road. The barn was heavily involved upon dispatch and was a total loss. A pickup truck, farm tractor, and a skid steer were housed inside and also burned.”

League said there was no livestock in the barn.