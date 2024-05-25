Calling All Kids! On Stage holds Summer Theater Workshops!

Young actors Savanna Cowart, Madoc Boyd and Keyzariah Carr had great fun in an On Stage play. Photo Credit: Jordan Lockridge

MONROE, GA – On Stage Playhouse, Monroe’s community theater, is holding two summer drama workshops for kids, from rising kindergartners to 8th Grade, to learn acting skills and have great fun.

The VILLAINS! workshop for rising kindergartners through 3rd graders, will be held June 3-June 8, every day from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Their performance will be Saturday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m. The world’s greatest villains (or are they the worst?) have come together to conquer the world once and for all! These crazy villains can’t seem to agree or get anything right, but they are super villains who somehow manage to come out on top. Show off your dastardly deeds and scary villain laughs and have fun doing it!

The IMPROV-ABILITY TWO! workshop for rising 4th-8th graders will be held June 17-June 22, every day from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Their performance will be Saturday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. Get ready to perform without a script! Perform off the cuff and create a show and perform in front of an audience. Like the hit TV show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, the actors will take cues from the audience and create a story on the spot. Incorporate dance and music, and you have an edgy performance that is unique and sure to entertain!

Registration and information is at onstagewalton.org. Cost is $95 per actor and includes a workshop T-Shirt. Scholarships are available.

“Studying drama at the elementary, middle and high school level helps students improve in a wide range of areas, such as self-confidence, self-esteem, self-expression, communication, collaboration, interpersonal skills, aesthetic awareness and, last but not least, imagination,” said Marc Hammes, Artistic Director of On Stage.

“Classes are designed to be age appropriate, and to benefit and challenge students no matter their experience level,” he said. “Students learn to hone their imagination and creativity through theater games, arts and crafts, and rehearsing for a show – all while having fun and gaining self-confidence.

Hammes listed the benefits:

Helps shy kids become comfortable in groups.

Gives creative outlet for high-energy kids.

Provides practical public-speaking skills.

Introduces kids to the basics of theater.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

KindeThe auditions will be held Wednesday, May 1, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, May 4, from 1-4 p.m. For full details, go to www.onstagewalton.org and click on “Get Involved.” The play will run for nine performances from July 12-28.

“This is an insanely funny musical comedy about New York City A-listers taking a cruise on a floating casino and discotheque that is hit by multiple catastrophes, including earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and killer rats,” says On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes. “And everyone will recognize the hit songs from the ‘70s!” The play is rated PG-13.

Hammes is directing the show. Mandy Stertzbach is the vocal musical director and Amanda Gibson is the choreographer. The ages of the cast of 12 range approximately from 16 and up. All ethnicities are invited to audition for parts that include a faded disco queen, a sexy singer with twins, dashing men, and a nun with a gambling addiction.

Actors and singers may come anytime to the auditions, which will last about 30 minutes. They should prepare a 1-minute song, either singing to a track or acapella. There will be a cold reading from the script and there may be a dance audition.

On Stage is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe.

