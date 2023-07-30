Campbell suspends campaign for Monroe City Council District 5 seat

Endorses Adriane Brown instead

From left: Laura ‘Lolli’ Campbell with husband, Billy Wayne, Adriane Brown, District 5 candidate Contributed photos

Laura “Lolli” Campbell announced her intentions to run for the District 5 seat on the Monroe City Council a little more than a month ago.

After multiple talks and meeting with Adriane Brown, who is also vying for the seat against incumbent Norman Garrett, Campbell said Thursday she has decided to suspend her campaign and has endorsed Brown.

“I believe she will serve the people better than I could or the incumbent would,” Campbell told The Walton Tribune. “I want to do what is best for the district. This wasn’t about me to begin with.”

Campbell said Brown has a better chance to win the election and that the two have already campaigned together.

“I showed her some things that need improving in my neighborhood I live in,” Campbell said. “She agreed with me. My main goal is making the district a better place for the people who live in it.”

Garrett has been a controversial figure on the Monroe City Council. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement. He has not said whether he intends to run again but a source told The Walton Tribune that Garrett does plan to seek another term.

Campbell said she has not ruled out a possible for elected office in the future.

“We’ll see how this turns out,” she said.

In other campaign news, Julie Sams is running for the District 4 seat which will likely be open. Incumbent Larry Bradley is leaning toward not seeking re-election.

In District 7, long-time commissioner Nathan Little has announced he will retire from the council after this current term. No candidates have officially announced for Little’s seat.