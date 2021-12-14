Candlelight shopping, carriage rides and photos with Santa in downtown Monroe Thursday

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursday with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs with Santa in the Pocket Park.

Stores will remain open until 8 to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage rides is $10 per carriage, marshmallow roasting and photos are free – you just need to bring your own camera. You are also invited to enjoy dinner at one of the downtown restaurants.

For an idea on what you may find in your local stores page through to find it on page 48 – 52 in the latest issue of Walton Living Magazine at this link.