Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22

File photo

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs.

Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage rides is $10 per carriage, marshmallow roasting and photos are free – you just need to bring your own camera. You are also invited to enjoy dinner at one of the downtown restaurants before or after shopping. You’re very likely to find gifts for everyone on your list at our downtown businesses as you enjoy the seasonal atmosphere of shopping local.

Different activities will be planned each week so check back often or follow social media for details!

December 1st: Carriage Rides, photos with Santa in the pocket park, marshmallow roasting.

December 15th: Carriage Rides, photos with the Grinch in the pocket park, marshmallow roasting.

December 22nd: Live Nativity, marshmallow roasting.