Cinnamon was captured !!! She is awaiting to be reunited shortly !!

LOST IN BOLD SPRINGS MITCHELL ROAD AND BOLD SPRINGS ROAD. LAST SEEN OFF MITCHELL ROAD MONROE GA

404-512-2123 Chris

470-214-1228 Nikki

404-952-8397 Lindsey

770-267-8021 Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs

Reward if found, lost today in bold springs. Her name is Cinnamon and is very frightened