Car crash with critical injury shuts down Highway 78 Monday afternoon

A crash on Highway 78 at Cedar Ridge on Monday afternoon shut down the road for a while Monday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2021, as one person had to be extricated from a vehicle and transported to a hospital by ground transportation, according to Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League.

“The patient was transported to Piedmont Athens with critical injuries – the patient has multiple injuries,” said Walton County EMS Assistant Director Jody Carter.

The accident is currently under investigated by Georgia State Patrol and information will be updated when it is available.