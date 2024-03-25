Caribou Coffee opens in Loganville Tuesday

The coffeehouse marks the brand’s third opening in the Atlanta metro area this year

New Caribou Coffee location in Loganville opens March 26, 2024 – Contributed photo

LOGANVILLE, GA (March 24, 2024) – Caribou Coffee® company is opening of a new coffeehouse in Loganville Tuesday, March 26. The new coffeehouse is located near the intersection of Atlanta Highway and C S Floyd Road Phone at the former Hardee’s location at 4360 Atlanta Highway.

The Loganville location marks the latest in the company’s development in the Georgia market. Currently there are seven other Caribou Coffee locations in the Atlanta metro area, including the recently opened locations in Milton and Kennesaw.

According to a press release from Caribou Coffee, this coffeehouse in Loganville will feature “a drive-thru as well as indoor and outdoor dining options. Guests can order all their favorite drinks off Caribou Coffee’s extensive list of handcrafted beverages. This includes the recently launched spring menu featuring five new handcrafted beverages made with real lavender. Caribou’s craveable food menu will also be available for guests including breakfast sandwiches and bakery options.”

There will be a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5 as well as a grand opening celebration, Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 14. During that time guests can take advantage of 10 days of incredible offers when ordering in-person. Each day will be a new offer highlighting menu items or giveaways, while supplies last. The hours of operation at Caribou Coffeehouse are Monday – Sunday: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

These grand opening deals include:

Friday, April 5: Free tumbler giveaway with a purchase to the first 100 guests

Saturday, April 6: Free scratch-off giveaway with a purchase to the first 200 guests

Sunday, April 7: 50% off Mocha beverages

Monday, April 8: $3 large Espresso Shaker

Tuesday, April 9: 50% off Crafted Press or Cold Press beverages

Wednesday, April 10: 100 bonus points to Caribou Perks members with purchase

Thursday, April 11: 50% off a beverage with the purchase of an All Day Breakfast or Lunch sandwich

Friday, April 12: $3 large Caramel High Rise

Saturday, April 13: Free Cake Pop with large or extra-large beverage purchase

Sunday, April 14: 50% off Latte beverages

Also, for every transaction during grand opening weekend (Saturday & Sunday, April 6 – 7), $1 will be donated to Path United. This donation is to support their mission of helping kids in at-risk communities become flourishing adults through positive relationships, intentional weekly programming and new ways to enhance education programs beyond the school walls.



Now Hiring

Caribou Coffee is hiring Team Members and Shift Leaders to create day-making experiences in Loganville and other locations.

About Caribou Coffee®

Caribou Coffee provides high-quality, handcrafted coffee-forward beverages and craveable food options in more than 800 coffeehouses worldwide. Known for a commitment to sustainable practices and making a difference, Caribou Coffee serves 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans and crafts each menu item with the purpose to create day-making experiences. This passion for premium is also why Caribou Coffee makes every handcrafted beverage with only high-quality ingredients, like real chocolate chips, and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives. Caribou Coffee has 333 company-owned, 140 non-traditional and 338 franchise locations in 11 countries, as of Dec. 26, 2023. Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels.

