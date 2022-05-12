Carnival opens in field next to Loganville City Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday

Loganville Carnival 2018

The Loganville Carnival is all set up and ready to open to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. It closes on Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. The carnival will be on the field inside track next to Loganville City Hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville. map.

According to a post on the Loganville event’s Facebook page, “residents will be able to enjoy dizzying rides and fried desserts when the carnival comes to town at the field next to City Hall. Residents are reminded that parking will be available at City Hall as well as the 3 acres of vacant land the city owns along Main Street. Spaces closest to the carnival site will be for handicapped drivers only.”

While it does not cost anything to enter the carnival, tickets will be needed for the rides. Advanced tickets are available at City Hall until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12th.

Discounted advance tickets will be sold at City Hall the two weeks prior to the event. While it does not cost anything to enter the carnival, tickets will be needed for the rides. The carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12; from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 13; from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 14; and from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

