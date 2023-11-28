Carriage rides are back in downtown Monroe for Thursday’s candlelight shopping

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursday, Nov. 30 with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and more.

Stores will remain open until 8 to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage rides is $10 per carriage, marshmallow roasting and photos are free – you just need to bring your own camera. You are also invited to enjoy dinner at one of the downtown restaurants.

Marshmallow roasting is on Court Street.

Carriage Rides – reservations required. $10 per person. Reservations will open online and will be first come first served. Rides will be in 10 minute increments from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. You will be assigned a time. You must arrive 15 minutes prior to your ride time. If you miss your time, you forfeit your ride. Times cannot be rescheduled and there are no refunds. RESERVE YOUR TIME HERE. There are TWO types of carriages, traditional and Cinderella style. Please select the type and time. *NOTE* to reserve the entire carriage, you have to reserve all slots, otherwise, another family may ride with you. No refunds or time exchanges. Please review message on the sign up for more details

