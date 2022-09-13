Carrie Booher set to be new superintendent for SCCS

The Social Circle Board of Education announced Carrie Booher as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent Thursday night.

Booher, currently the associate superintendent for Social Circle City Schools, is set to replace outgoing superintendent Robbie Hooker, who is leaving to take the same job for the Oconee County school system.

Booher was hired as principal of Social Circle High School in 2014 and later transitioned from school to district level administration, becoming the assistant superintendent in 2018. In 2021, she began serving in her current role as the associate superintendent.

Pending final Board approval later this month, Booher will assume full responsibilities for this role effective Oct. 10.

“Dr. Booher has a strong history of providing leadership in our district with a keen focus on what is best for students. She has successfully supported our progress on many strategic priorities,” said board chair John Callahan. “The Board is excited about the direction of learning in Social Circle City Schools under Dr. Booher’s leadership. We are also grateful for Dr. Hooker’s leadership in directing the district through extremely challenging times and his presence will be sincerely missed at all of our schools.”

Hooker bid a tearful farewell to the system Thursday night, as well.

“This is my last meeting here but my heart will always belong in Social Circle,” Hooker said. “It’s bittersweet for me. This is a community of resilience where everyone supports each other and believe in each other. You definitely have the potential to be not only the best district in Georgia but one of the best in the county. You will continue to be great.”

Booher said she was proud to be chosen to fill Hooker’s shoes and said he would be missed.

Booher holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in school counseling from Georgia State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Georgia. She is married to her husband, Paul, and they have two children, John Paul (2022 graduate of SCHS) and Caroline (current SCHS student). She said she is thankful that her children have enjoyed the excellent educational opportunities provided in Social Circle City Schools.

The full story can be found in the past weekend edition of the Walton Tribune.