Carter-Young in Monroe is hiring

Carter-Young in Monroe has three open job postings. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

We are a Georgia-based collection agency, established in 2001, servicing clients throughout the United States. Our collection agency provides high-quality services to our clients using superior technology, dedicated management, and hands-on continual training.

We are located on 2nd street in a newly renovated office, in beautiful downtown Monroe, GA.

Please email your resume to careers@carter-young.com & mention which position you’re applying for.

Point Caller, Monday – Friday (8:30 am – 5:00 pm) $13/hour

Making outbound calls for the purpose of identifying right party contact and subsequently transferring consumers to our collection floor.

Handling basic office duties, such as maintaining company records, data entry and transferring answered phones. Ability to learn, understand and comply with Collection laws and regulations.

Ability to type 35 to 45 WPM with 98% accuracy rate.

Collection Specialist, Monday – Friday (8:30 am – 5:00 pm) $15 hour plus commission – Typical earnings between $40k-$80k yearly

Communicate with consumers by telephone to bring resolution to unpaid accounts

Represent the company with professional & ethical work standards

Adhere to FDCPA (Reg F), FCRA, HIPAA, and applicable federal & state laws (training provided)

Ability to type 35 to 45 WPM with 98% accuracy rate.

Experience in outbound calling preferred.

Administrative Professional, Monday – Friday (8:30 am – 1:30 pm) $15/hour

Handling office duties including responding to emails, maintaining client records, data entry, scanning, answering and routing phones.

Supporting Management by facilitating interdepartmental communications and interactions between internal and external parties.

Answering questions and finding information for employees, vendors, and clients.

Ensuring that the office is well-maintained, organized, and secure.

Assisting with special projects.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office including MS Word, Excel and Adobe Acrobat as well as, basic office equipment, including computers, printers, copiers and scanners.