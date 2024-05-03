Carter-Young is hiring for a full-time administrative professional for the Monroe office

Carter-Young is currently hiring an Administrative Professional to join its team. This is a full-time position working in the Downtown Monroe office. Details are below. Please email your resume to careers@carter-young.com. They will not be able to respond to messages through Facebook.

Administrative Professional, Monday – Friday (8:30 am – 5:00 pm) $15/hour

· Handle office duties including responding to emails, maintaining client records, data entry, scanning, answering, and routing phones.

· Support Management by facilitating interdepartmental communications and interactions between internal and external parties.

· Answer questions and find information for employees, vendors, and clients.

· Ensure that the office is well-maintained, organized, and secure.

· Assist with special projects.

· Proficiency with Microsoft Office including MS Word, Excel and Adobe Acrobat as well as basic office equipment, including computers, printers, copiers and scanners.

Website to see all job postings:

https://www.carter-young.com/careers

