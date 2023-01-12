Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2.

Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events and marketing coordinator for the city of Loganville, said the city’s foray into the movie business was exciting, especially the prospect of the city becoming a favored location much like Monroe and the City of Covington have developed over the years. It looks like that is what is happening.

Downtown Loganville is currently being prepared for filming of the upcoming season and this week city council members are working on the leases for the parking facilities the company will be using. Included in the contract to be considered at Thursday’s City Council meeting is place for the parking of the trucks and trailers and personal vehicles in Main Street parking lot, Loganville Health Department lot, Loganville Toddler Park lot, the City Hall parking lot and the gym parking lot at a rate of $1,200 per day.

There are also opportunities for local stand-ins or background actors to have an opportunity to get their close up. Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for Season 2 of Zoltar that will be filming from January to May 2023 in Atlanta and Loganville, GA. There also is availability for background positions. According to Hylton Casting, “a stand-in for film and television is a person who substitutes for the actor before filming, for technical purposes such as lighting and camera setup. They will be casting a core group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production.”

http://hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database