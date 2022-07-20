Caterpillar in Athens has current job posting including for a staff accountant, welders, more..

07/20/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

Caterpillar in Athens is hiring in manufacturing and in administration. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Caterpillar career website on July 20, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Manufacturing Engineer

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

1st shift Fabrications Quality Auditor (Athens, GA)

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

3rd shift Product Quality Technician (Athens, GA)

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

Welder – 2nd and 3rd Shift – Athens, GA

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

Staff Accountant I (Accountable)

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

Warehouse Associate – 1st shift and 2nd shift – Athens, GA

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

Assembler – 1st and 2nd shift – Athens, GA

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

Warehouse Associate – 3rd shift – Athens, GA

  • Athens, Georgia, United States of America

