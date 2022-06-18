Caterpillar in Athens has job postings in manufacturing and high school manufacturing apprentice program

Caterpillar in Athens, Ga. has open job postings in manufacturing. Click or tap on this link to find out what positions are available. These include logistics support, logistics product auditor, senior business intelligence analyst, senior talent advisor, fabrications quality auditor, manufacturing engineer, manufacturing engineering manager, quality supervisor as well as welders, shift assemblers and shift warehouse associates. Personnel is required for a variety of different shifts.

Applicants are also sought for the High School Manufacturing Apprentice Program. Click or tap on this link for more information on the program.

Editor’s note: These job postings were found on the Caterpillar career website on June 17, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.