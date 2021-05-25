Celebrate Emancipation Day at a Juneteenth Festival in Social Circle on June 19

The community in Social Circle is coming together this year in what is being billed as the first annual Juneteenth Festival at Friendship Park. The Park is located at 166 N. Cherokee Park in Social Circle. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. There will be featured speakers, a car and bike show, and fun for the kids.

Juneteenth is a holiday on 19 June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday reportedly was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. At this time it is only an official holiday in the State of Texas.