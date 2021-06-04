Celebrate Father’s Day in Georgia’s State Parks

Five Ways to Make Memories Outdoors

Glamping in Fort Yargo. Photo contributed by Ga. State Parks

GEORGIA, June 3, 2021 — For outdoorsy dads, fresh air and adventure are often the best gift of all. With Father’s Day just around the corner on June 20, Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites make it easy to share the gift of heartwarming memories. Check out these top five ideas below, and find even more on GaStateParks.org.

Go “Glamping”

If Dad enjoys camping, spoil him with a “glamping” adventure in a yurt. These unusual accommodations can be found at Cloudland Canyon, Red Top Mountain, High Falls, Fort Yargo, Tugaloo and Sweetwater Creek state parks. The whole family will sleep soundly on futons and bunk beds after an evening of s’mores and campfire stories. Yurts come with picnic tables and grills outside, private porches, and centrally located bathhouses. Reserve yurts at GaStateParks.org/reservations.

Kick Back in a Cabin

The best part of staying overnight in a park is having boating, fishing, hiking, geocaching and more right outside your door. Cabins come in a range of prices, sizes and styles, so it’s easy to find the perfect getaway for your family. Check out the newly renovated cabins at Red Top Mountain, lakeside cabins at Seminole or forest getaways at Chattahoochee Bend. Dad can enjoy morning coffee on the porch, then fire up the grill later in the day. Make reservations at GaStateParks.org/reservations.

Fishing at Indian Springs. Photo Contributed by Ga. State Park

Tee Off

Treat Dad to a day on the links at Georgia’s State Park Golf Courses, all with affordable green fees, pro shops and overnight packages. The annual Golf Pass is just $35 and comes with a variety of discounts, including 15% to 25% off green fees and 10% off accommodations. Learn about the eight courses on GaStateParks.org/golfing.

Picnic in the Park

Give your father a day off from the grill by packing a picnic of his favorite goodies. All of Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites have picnic tables with beautiful views of forests, lakes or mountains. Larger families can reserve covered shelters for an all-day potluck. Throughout the day, everyone can go fishing, swimming, hiking or exploring Georgia’s past. Find a picnic spot at GaStateParks.org/map.

Souvenirs, Gift Cards & Passes

Hiking stick medallions, backpack patches, hats, mugs and more gifts are now available for purchase onGaStateParks.org. If you can’t decide what Dad would like best, consider a gift card, annual ParkPass or membership to Friends of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites. Gift cards can be used on camping, kayak rental, bike rental, golf, historic site admission and other outdoor activities. Annual passes provide free parking at more than 40 state parks, and Friends membership provides an annual parking pass plus additional discounts. Find details at GaStateParks.org and www.FriendsofGaStateParks.org.