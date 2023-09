The community is invited to celebrate Hispanic Latino Heritage Month on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:30pm at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Plaza in Lawrenceville.

The evening promises to consist of “riveting performances, great food, and fellowship with Gwinnett’s vibrantly connected community!”

The program is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Register here to attend

