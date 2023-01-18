Celebrate Squirrel Appreciation Day at MWCA Saturday Soiree in Monroe

Monthly creative party and old time music jam
The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is hosting its monthly Saturday Soiree on Saturday, 21, 2023. It happens to occur on the same day as Squirrel Appreciation Day which the center has celebrated each year. This tradition kicked off after the director, Hope Reese, rescued a baby squirrel, Oliver Weft, that fell out of the big tree in front of the center. You can read the story here.
|Drop-in and see what we’re up to! No pre-registration required and workshops are open to all ages. Littles may need help from their grown-up.
Squirrel Appreciation Day (annually on January 21 – yes, it’s a real thing!) is a big day around here! 🙂
Pottery Project:
Handbuilt mugs with Rebecca. Drop-in at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3:00 — $25 per mug. Many stamps available to customize your mug (including some squirrel-y ones)! Your mug will be ready in two weeks. All ages!
Beaded bracelets with Julie:
Create your own bracelet(s), choosing from 1000’s beads –$8 per bracelet, charms (even squirrel charms!) are available for an addiditional cost. Drop-in at 10, 11, 12, 2 or 3:00 (1pm workshop is already full). All ages!
Scrapwood Squirrel with Jennifer
Paint a cute squirrel on scrapwood – choose your own background color and flowers. Can be personalized, too! $10. Drop in anytime between 11 am – 2 pm! All ages!
Also squirrel-y treats (free as long as supplies last) and see our own Oliver Weft Squirrel video!
PLUS … Old Time Music Open Jam from 1 – 4 pm!
