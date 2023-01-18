Celebrate Squirrel Appreciation Day at MWCA Saturday Soiree in Monroe

Drop-in and see what we’re up to! No pre-registration required and workshops are open to all ages. Littles may need help from their grown-up.



Squirrel Appreciation Day (annually on January 21 – yes, it’s a real thing!) is a big day around here! 🙂



Pottery Project:

Handbuilt mugs with Rebecca. Drop-in at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3:00 — $25 per mug. Many stamps available to customize your mug (including some squirrel-y ones)! Your mug will be ready in two weeks. All ages!



Beaded bracelets with Julie:

Create your own bracelet(s), choosing from 1000’s beads –$8 per bracelet, charms (even squirrel charms!) are available for an addiditional cost. Drop-in at 10, 11, 12, 2 or 3:00 (1pm workshop is already full). All ages!



Scrapwood Squirrel with Jennifer

Paint a cute squirrel on scrapwood – choose your own background color and flowers. Can be personalized, too! $10. Drop in anytime between 11 am – 2 pm! All ages!



Also squirrel-y treats (free as long as supplies last) and see our own Oliver Weft Squirrel video!



PLUS … Old Time Music Open Jam from 1 – 4 pm!