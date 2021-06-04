Celebrating Native American Heritage at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center

The William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center hosted Jim Sawgrass, a world-renowned Muscogee educator and entertainer, and his Native American dancers on Saturday, May 15, 2021, for an evening event celebrating Native American heritage.

Visitors spent the afternoon and evening learning about Native American culture, specifically about the history and traditions of the Muskogee, Ojibwe, and Navajo Nations. An al fresco dinner catered by Master’s Table and performances by Western-style musician and yodeler, Catherine Thompson, were also among the highlights. The historic log house and outbuildings at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center were also open for tours.

This was the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center’s first foray into evening events, and we are pleased to announce that it was quite successful. Our goal was to provide a fundraiser for the construction of a handicapped accessible footbridge to be built over a branch of the Apalachee River. This bridge will allow all visitors to explore the entirety of the historic property. Through ticket sales, Country Store sales, and bids from the silent auction, we raised sufficient funding to complete the project.

Our successful fundraiser would not have been possible without the support of our generous underwriters, volunteers, and the businesses, individuals, and artists who donated items for our silent auction.

The William Harris Homestead is open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, March through December from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m with tours offered on the hour. For more information, call 770-267-5844, go to www.harrishomestead.com, or like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.