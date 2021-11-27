Celebration of a lifetime in Monroe begins Sunday

Residents are invited to join in week-plus long Monroe Bicentennial Celebrations

MONROE, GA – This week of celebration will be one for the ages in Monroe – and if you miss any of it you’re not going to get another chance!

Monroe’s Bicentennial will be celebrated in style, beginning Sunday, Nov. 28, with the presentation by Monroe Museum historian Steve Brown of Then & Now – a look at the City’s rich history and its development from back in the day to recent times. This will take place at 4 p.m. at Grace Monroe, 315 N. Madison Avenue.

This will be followed at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, with a ground breaking for the Downtown Green and time capsule at the corner of East Church Street and South Madison Avenue. This will be followed from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Bicentennial Reception at the McDaniel-Tichenor House at 319 McDaniel St.

And then for the big celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 – exactly 200 years from the City of Monroe’s official beginning – a Birthday Party for the Ages. This City-wide Birthday Party will take place from 3 – 7 p.m. hosted by City Hall at 215 N. Broad St. It will include trucks, inflatables, touch a truck and, of course, birthday cake!

But the celebrations don’t end there.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m., historian Steve Brown will host a walking tour through the streets of Monroe giving participants the opportunity to ask him questions. And 7 p.m., On Stage will host a Theater at Wayfarer Music Hall offering a “Look back of Monroe’s Christmas past with an original play, enjoy Monroe trivia and a hot chocolate.”

Thursday, Dec. 2, is the 68th annual Christmas Parade which will celebrate 200 years of Monroe with the theme “Bicentennial Christmas!”

Friday, Dec. 3, is a great day to catch up on some Christmas shopping downtown and Saturday, Dec. 4 there will be a citywide clean-up day from 8 a.m. until noon and the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will hosts its December Saturday Soiree from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And finally, to wrap up the 8 days of Bicentennial Celebration, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, Brown will present an encore presentation of Monroe Then & Now at Grace Monroe.

For more information on Monroe’s 200 years of History, take a look at the latest issue of Walton Living Magazine from pages 22 – 40.