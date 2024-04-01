Celebrity Bagging event at Loganville Kroger Saturday puts focus on mental health

There will be three Pageant winners at the Kroger Celebrity Bagging Event in Loganville from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Emily Emmons, the new Miss Irish Capital 2024 for the Miss Georgia Pageant, Emma Pittman, Miss Fitzgerald’s Teen and Sarah Stallings, Miss Historic Gwinnett will be at the Kroger to bag your groceries in service to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Emily’s mother, Jackie Ammons, said Emily will be competing for the title of Miss Georgia in June and part of the pageant is the Community Service Initiative.

“Emily’s Community Service Initiative is Your Mind is Your Business: Keep it Healthy. Her message is that “It is OK to not be OK.” This is a message that she learned through her own struggles with bi-polar disorder and ADHD,” Ammons said. “Emily has invited several of her sister queens that will compete in June and representatives from NAMI to join her at the Kroger in Loganville, at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville to bag groceries for mental health awareness. The representatives from NAMI will have information to assist people with answers to their questions.”