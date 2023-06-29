Celebrity Chefs invite local community to BBQ Grill Off at Matthews Park in Monroe Saturday

The local community is invited to a Grill Off by Jacoby Chef Ponder, Scott LA Roc and Bernard Sanford at a Pre-July 4th Community Event at Matthews Park in Monroe from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

According to organizers, “It’s time to come together as a community and celebrate the upcoming July 4th holiday in style! We are excited to invite all community members to join us at Matthews Park for a fantastic day of fun, food, and festivities.”

The highlight of the day will be a grill-off cookoff. You are invited to bring your grilling skills and compete for the title of the best grill master in town. The necessary food will be provided so you can focus on showcasing your talent. Whether you’re a seasoned grill enthusiast or just starting out, the cookoff is open to everyone.

In addition they will be offering free food for all attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sample-sized portions will be available.

You are invited to bring your own tents so the community can gather together to relax, socialize and enjoy the festivities. Also, bring your own coolers with your drinks and snacks and your own picnic basket if you prefer to enjoy your own food selection.

The organizers request that you bring a positive attitude and embrace the spirit of togetherness. “This event aims to strengthen our community bonds and create lasting memories. So, come ready to have a great time with your friends, neighbors, and fellow community members. This Pre-July 4th Community Event promises to be a delightful occasion for all ages. Let’s come together, celebrate our community, and kick off the holiday season with a bang!“

Share your event photos using the hashtag #MonroeCommunityEvent.