Cemetery History Tour to take place in Monroe Saturday

Preserve & Serve Georgia and the Walton County Historical Society is hosting a historical tour of the Zion Hill Church and Cemetery in Monroe at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2023. Historic Preservationist Elizabeth Jones, who has led the way in the cemetery restoration, will discuss the history of the Zion Hill Church and Cemetery. You are invited to stop by and learn about a few of the communities remarkable members.

There will be a discussion from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. followed with question & answer and preservation activities. The cemetery is located next to the parking area of 226 Alcovy Street, Monroe Georgia.

Contact Elizabeth Jones with any questions. Landon6488@gmail.com