Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forums for municipal elections

Voters will get the opportunity to get to know the 2023 candidates better during a series of upcoming forums, which will be hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates for races in Social Circle, Walnut Grove and Loganville were invited to take part in upcoming forums leading into the 2023 election for city councils, mayor and school board. Chamber officials are still trying to iron out details for a forum for Monroe candidates.

Social Circle’s forum was first on the docket and took place on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Church at the Grove at 294 N. Cherokee Road. Incumbent Joseph Shelton and challenger John Griffin Miller are vying for the District 4 spot on the city council. Incumbent school board chair Taylor Morris is facing challenger David L. Baird II while District 1 BOE representative Amber McKibben is being challenged by Beth Brewer. Maggie Bonnell, the incumbent District 4 BOE representative is facing Kasey Cronan and John Gardner.

Loganville’s candidate forum for the 2023 city council election will be Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m., in council chambers at 4303 Lawrenceville Road.,

City council candidates include incumbent Bill DuVall, Keith Colquitt, Spring Hoffman Crowder, Lisa Newberry, Adam Shanks, Cathy Swanson, William “Bill” Williams and Patti Wolfe.

Walnut Grove’s forum will be Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Church at the Grove at 1050 Walnut Grove Parkway.

