Changing of the guard at the City of Loganville Police Department as Chief Mike McHugh retires

Assistant Chief Dick Lowry to be appointed as his replacement next week

Incoming Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry with now retired Chief Mike McHugh at Tuesday’s retirement celebration. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Yesterday was the last official day on the job for Loganville Police Chief Mike McHugh. But he was back in town Tuesday for his official retirement celebration. After 23 years with the City of Loganville, 20 of them as Police Chief, McHugh has retired.

Lt. Terry Malcom, who himself has devoted more than three decades to the Loganville Police Department, enjoyed a joint retirement celebration along with McHugh. He has just a few more days left on the job.

Incoming Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry with retiring Lt. Terry Malcom at his retirment celebration in Loganville on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo credit Sharon Swanepoel

According to Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz, Assistant Police Chief Dick Lowry will be acting police chief until next week’s City Council Meeting when he is expected to be officially named as the new Loganville police chief.

A large contingent of local law enforcement, first responders, officials, friends and family of McHugh and Malcom gathered in Loganville Tuesday, (Feb. 1, 2022,) to celebrate the retirement of the two who were referred to as “two of the city’s finest law enforcement officers.”

McHugh Joined the LPD in 1999 and was appointed chief in 2002. Prior to that, he had served with Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowry joined LPD as major in 2006 and was promoted to assistant police chief in 2009. Prior to that, he also had served with WCSO for 15 years.