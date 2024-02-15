Chapman makes sizeable donation to new VFW/Walton County Veterans Association building

From Left: Member Bill Phillips, Post Chaplain Courtney Chancey, Commander Scott Whisnant, Sheriff Joe Chapman. Contributed photo

VFW Post 4421 and the Walton Veterans Association have recently begun efforts to build a new facility in the county and Sheriff Joe Chapman has just made a sizeable donation to the project.

“VFW Post 4421 and the Walton Veterans Association have been part of Walton County since the 1940’s. A great thank you to Sheriff Chapman for contributing to the new meeting hall building campaign for our veterans,” Maj. Scott Whisnant with Walton County Sheriff’s Office said, adding “If you would like to help with this project please contact the post commander at 678-618-6514. Both organizations are registered non-profits.”

Whisnant said the $22,000 in funds are from Chapman’s political forum since he is no longer running for Sheriff.

“The new facility will be on Snows Mill Road. We are still early in the process. We have the land, but have not settled on building plans,” Whisnant said.

The Walton County Veterans Association and VFW Post 4421 have had a presence in Walton County since 1945. All eligible veterans are encouraged to take part in their continued efforts to serve in Walton County. The monthly meeting dates are posted on the VFW Post 4421 Facebook page at this link as well as information on how to reach out to members.

