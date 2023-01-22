Cheese and Wine Awards Reception for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Winter Show

MONROE, GA (Jan. 21, 2023) The community is invited to a Cheese and Wine Reception from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Awards. You are also invited to drop in at any time to view the works of art by local artists, many of which are also available for purchase.

When you visit, you’re invited to pick out your “best in show” choice and nominate it for the People’s Chose Award – just one vote per person. The winner will receive an award at the Awards Reception on Friday.

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is located at 205 S Broad Street in Monroe.

Attendees and Classes Saturday, Jan. 21 at the January Saturday Soiree.