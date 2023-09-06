Cheese and Wine reception Saturday for the 2023 Juried Art Show in Monroe

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will have its Wine & Cheese Awards Reception for the current Juried Art Show from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2023 .

The event is free and open to the public. You are invited reception and to “browse the show, meet the artists and see if your favorite works won.” There is no cost to attend.

This exhibition displays the works of local artists and features 2D (flat works, paintings, mixed media, fiber, photography etc) and 3D (sculpture, wood turning, pottery etc.) It is being judged by Christie Macey, an artist and educator based in the south. She was born in Texas and currently lives outside of Atlanta with her husband and seven children.

Awards will be given for Best in Show as well as first, second and third place in each category in 2D and 3D categories.

The works included in this show will remain on display until Oct. 19.