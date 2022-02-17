Chef Ponder returns to Monroe Feb. 27 for Seed to Fork Walton Wellness fundraiser

Monroe, Ga. native Chef Jacoby Ponder, who has shone in his TV appearances with Food Network and others across the country, is coming back home and will be hosting a fundraiser to help the local community and Walton Wellness!

The tasty fundraiser, in the form of a seed to fork food demo along with a brunch or supper experience, will take place at the Wayfarer Music Hall on Feb. 27. There are two sessions, brunch and supper, at a cost of $45 each, which includes two drink tickets. The Wayfarer Music Hall is located at 123 North Lumpkin St., Monroe.

Brunch Menu – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chef Ponder’s Famous 1 Fish 2 Fish: delicious crunchy crab and salmon cakes piled high atop a buttery English muffin & wilted spinach topped with made from scratch hollandaise sauce & crispy potatoes

Shrimp and Grits

Chicken and waffles

From scratch cinnamon rolls

Supper Menu – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mouthwatering Chicken Piccata

Wilted Garlic & Herb Spinach

Creamy Wild Mushroom Risotto

From Scratch Pecan Pie w/ Ice Cream

Don’t forget to get your tickets by emailing waltonwellnesshealthed@gmail.com

