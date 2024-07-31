Chick-fil-A employee fights off suspect in attempted armed robbery in Gwinnett County

The struggle was captured on surveillance video and can be viewed below courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Stone Mountain, Ga., July 31, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department reports it has made an arrest of an armed robbery suspect who fought with a Chick-fil-A employee for several minutes during the early morning hours of July 1.

According to a press release from GCPD, officers initially responded to the Chick-fil-A store at 5075 Stone Mountain Highway around 4:30 a.m. after the victim called 911 to report the robbery attempt. Officers arrived to be told by the victim that he was a delivery driver for the business and that while inside working, the suspect smashed a drive-thru window with a rock and got into the kitchen area. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and allegedly told him he was going to die if he didn’t open the safe. The victim told police that he didn’t know the combination of the safe, so he decided to fight off the armed robber.

The two men were captured on surveillance video for several minutes fighting over the gun during which time the victim was able to pull the mask off of his face. The suspect subsequently fled through a rear exit door before police had arrived. The suspect was ultimately identified through the vehicle he had used to get to the location and warrants were pulled for his arrest.

Tommie Lee Williams, 51

Tommie Lee Williams, 51, was subsequently arrested on July 31 with the assistance of the U.S.Marshals and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary in the 2nd degree, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

(Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

