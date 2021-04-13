Child abuse and Autism Awareness proclamations and Main Street presentation on Monroe Agenda Tuesday

Monroe will have its April 2021 City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Monroe City Hall. There are three presentations on the agenda, two proclamations and a presentation of recognition of Monroe as a Georgia Exceptional Main Street community.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. March 2, 2021 Council Minutes

b. March 9, 2021 Council Minutes

c. March 2, 2021 Executive Session Minutes

d. March 9, 2021 Executive Session Minutes

e. March 16, 2021 Planning Commission Minutes

f. March 18, 2021 Planning Commission Minutes

g. February 23, 2021 Revised Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

h. March 23, 2021 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

i. February 11, 2021 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

j. February 11, 2021 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

k. Emergency Purchase – John Deere Loader Boom – To purchase from Flint Equipment Co. for $19,714.11. (Recommended for Council approval by Public Works Committee April 6, 2021)

l. REBC Grant Landscaping Installation – To contract with Black Oak, Inc. for $35,000.00. (Recommended for Council approval by Public Works Committee April 6, 2021)

m. Belle Meade Primary Electric Project – To approve the primary electric cable replacement at a total cost of $74,686.00 as presented. (Recommended for Council approval by Utilities Committee April 6, 2021)

n. IPT Reserve Sale Update – To approve updated IPT as presented. (Recommended for Council approval by Utilities Committee April 6, 2021)

II. PUBLIC PRESENTATION

1. Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation

2. Georgia Exceptional Main Street Presentation

3. World Autism Month and World Autism Awareness Day Proclamation

III. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments

2. Public Hearing

a. Variance – 211 Baker Street

IV. NEW BUSINESS

1. Variance – 211 Baker Street

2. Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission

3. Appointment – Tree Board

4. Nederman Diesel Exhaust Extraction System Repair

V. MAYOR’S UPDATE

VI. ADJOURN