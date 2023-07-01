Christian Donaldson named to USCB’s Chancellor’s List

BLUFFTON, SC (06/27/2023)– University of South Carolina Beaufort is proud to announce that Christian Donaldson of Monroe has been named a Spring 2023 Chancellor’s List honoree! The exemplary academic performance of our Chancellor’s List students is highly commendable. We recognize that higher education presents the unique challenge of balancing academic and personal goals, especially during these tough times. We are proud of those who strive for greatness, surmount all obstacles, and thrive in their academic careers.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.

