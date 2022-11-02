Christmas Open House Saturday at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Drop by from 3 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a special Christmas Open House at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. There will be specials, giveaways, food and wine…. and an opportunity to meet the artists and support the local arts!

If you love to cook and have the gift of hospitality, your help is needed to provide some festive treats for the Open House. Here is the link to sign up to help.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904094AADA822A3FC1-christmas

GIVING TREE

The GIVING TREE is filled with handmade ornaments, made of course by our artist-members. Your donations by purchasing an ornament off the Giving Tree will support our special needs art classes. (The ornaments shown were made by Donna Campo.)

If you’d like to make and contribute hand-made ornaments for the tree, please feel free!

We have THE BEST, most generous, tremendously talented, good-hearted artists.