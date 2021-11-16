Christmas Tree lighting in Social Circle Nov. 19

The community is invited to kick off a Social Circle Christmas Season from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, as the Christmas Tree is lit and the holiday and Christmas traditions for 2021 begin!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Friendship Park already and by Friday it will look a whole lot more like it! The tree is up and everybody is getting ready for the Christmas celebration and tree lighting on Nov. 19. Residents are invited to go downtown to witness the tree lighting and “visit Santa, the Grinch, have some hot cocoa, decorate some cookies and so much more!” This year, there also is a photo op bench with Santa in the park so families can take pictures with the Christmas tree in the background!