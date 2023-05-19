CitiTrends in Monroe, Ga. is hiring

CityTrends in Monroe, Ga. Has current job postings. Click or tap on this link, type in the location as Monroe, Ga. and it will pull up a list of all these jobs in the Monroe area and surrounding are and it will pull them up. Then click on the one you are interested in for more information and to apply.

Store Manager 16670

Citi Trends is looking for a dedicated Store Manager to join our team at one of the largest chains in the value-priced urban apparel industry. We’re growing, so if you’ve ever wanted a chance to lead the way, this is it.

Monroe, GA

Store Manager

Monroe, GA 30655

Assistant Manager 16662

Citi Trends is looking for a dedicated Assistant Store Manager to join our team at one of the largest chains in the value-priced urban apparel industry. We’re growing, so if you’ve ever wanted a chance to lead the way, this is it.

Monroe, GA

Assistant Manager

Monroe, GA 30655

Store Sales Associate 5140

Citi Trends is looking for a dedicated Store Sales Associate to join our team at one of the largest chains in the value-priced urban apparel industry. We’re growing, so if you’ve ever wanted a chance to lead the way, this is it.