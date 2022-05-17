Citizen input meeting on Walton County’s 2023 Budget on Tuesday, May 17

Walton County residents are urged to attend and weigh in on the budget

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 16, 2022) – The Walton County Board of Commissioners revealed the proposed 2023 Budget for the County at the May 3, 2022 BOC meeting. Walton County is projecting $162.09 million in revenue for the year 2023, an increase of 43.2% over 2022 projected revenue or $48.9 million over 2022.

The summary of the tax portion is $83,344,054 or an increase of 13.94% of the 2022 budgeted amount of $73,154,230.

At the May 3 meeting, Walton County Board of Commission Chairman David Thompson said that he did not believe there will be a need to raise the millage rate over the 2022 rate as the increased revenue from new people moving into the county as well as the increase in property values would likely take care of it. However, unless there is a rollback of the rate, it will constitute a tax increase and the county will be required to hold three public meetings for citizen input before a vote in the fall to adopt a millage rate. A tax increase is not likely to be well received, particularly on top of the current inflation rate and the cost of fuel and energy.

There was a swift reaction to the assessments that went recently with many complaining that their tax bill is projected to be significantly higher, largely because of the sizeable rise in property values over the last couple of years. People noted that the appraisals they received reflected an estimated increase of more than $1,000 in some cases – even almost double in others.

“We can only hope the County commission will see through this and lower millage rates to match the digest,” said one citizen posting on Loganville Local News’ Facebook page. In years past they have patted themselves on the back and announced ‘no tax increase.’ I had properties go up 30% in some cases. It’s out-of-control.”

Another citizen posted on Monroe Local News Facebook page that her assessment also had gone up by 30 %.

“Had to work out a way to redo my budget so I will have it by November! Along with increased gasoline and groceries, I may as well accept the fact that I will never be able to retire even though I turn 65 soon,” she noted.

In the meantime, however, the BOC is will hold a public hearing on Tuesday May 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Walton County Board of Commissioners at 111 S. Broad St, in Monroe to present and discuss the budget. The meeting is to hear written and oral comments from the public about the proposed annual budget. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and to weigh in on the budget and the process.The Walton County BOC will be adopting the FY2023 budget at the BOC meeting on June 7, 2022.

The full budget is currently posted on Walton County’s website at this link. You are encouraged to look over the budget and to attend the meeting Tuesday to share your views.

