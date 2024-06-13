City of Between seeks applicants to provide a full service package store within the city limits

BETWEEN, GA (June 13, 2024) – After voting in February this year to put a referendum on the ballot for package sales within the city, and having it approved by the voters on May 21, city officials are now seeking applicants to make it a reality.

The City of Between is asking interested parties to submit a letter of interest regarding the construction and operation of such a facility now that the voters have cleared the way for it to happen. The notice below outlines the procedures necessary to begin the process if you happen to be one such interested party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

