City of Covington has several job posts

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 24, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application.
Type : Full-Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $21.39 DOQ
Equipment Operator (Street Dept.)
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Hourly entry-level of $15.00 to an hourly max of $21.39 DOQ Water Sewer Construction Inspector
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $31.36 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022
Salary Range : Starting salary minimum of $63,481.60 to a maximum salary of $93,225.60 DOQ
Communications Technician (911)
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $16.60 to a maximum hourly rate of $24.38 DOQ
Purchasing and Inventory Technician
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $29.37 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $29.16 to a max hourly rate of $42.82 DOQ
Certified Building Official/Master Code Professional
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022
Salary Range : Starting annual salary of $57,824 to a max annual salary of $84,926.40
