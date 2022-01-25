City of Covington has several job posts

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 24, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application.

Ground Operations Technician

Type : Full-Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $21.39 DOQ

Equipment Operator (Street Dept.)

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Hourly entry-level of $15.00 to an hourly max of $21.39 DOQ Water Sewer Construction Inspector

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $31.36 DOQ

Engineering Manager

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Salary Range : Starting salary minimum of $63,481.60 to a maximum salary of $93,225.60 DOQ

Communications Technician (911)

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $16.60 to a maximum hourly rate of $24.38 DOQ

Purchasing and Inventory Technician

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $29.37 DOQ

Electric Line Worker

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $29.16 to a max hourly rate of $42.82 DOQ

Certified Building Official/Master Code Professional

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022

Salary Range : Starting annual salary of $57,824 to a max annual salary of $84,926.40