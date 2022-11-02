City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Nov. 1, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Communications Technician (911)
Type : Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.61 to a maximum hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $30.94 to a max hourly rate of $45.43 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2022
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.92 to max hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Hourly entry-level of $17.61 to an hourly max of $25.86 DOQ
If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.