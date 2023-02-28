City of Covington is hiring for several positions including a paid summer internship

The city of Covington has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington Career website on Feb. 28, 2023. Please note the closing date where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Type : Full Time
- Application Deadline : Open until filled
- Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.28 to a maximum annual rate of $25.08 DOQ
- Type : Full Time
- Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Salary Range : Annual Entry Level Rate of $95,804.80 to Annual Max Rate of $140,675.34 DOQ
Communications Technician (911)
- Type : Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application
- Application Deadline : Open until filled
- Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.61 to a maximum hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ
- Type : Full Time
- Application Deadline : Open until filled
- Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.82 to a max hourly of $31.16 DOQ
- Type : Paid Internship
- Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023
- Salary Range : Hourly rate of $15.00
Telecommunications Technician II
- Type : Full Time
- Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $24.09 to max hourly rate of $35.38 DOQ
If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.
