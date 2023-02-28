City of Covington is hiring for several positions including a paid summer internship

The city of Covington has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington Career website on Feb. 28, 2023. Please note the closing date where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Firefighter

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.28 to a maximum annual rate of $25.08 DOQ

Director

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Salary Range : Annual Entry Level Rate of $95,804.80 to Annual Max Rate of $140,675.34 DOQ

Communications Technician (911)

Type : Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.61 to a maximum hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ

Police Officer

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.82 to a max hourly of $31.16 DOQ

Summer Internship

Type : Paid Internship

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023

Salary Range : Hourly rate of $15.00

Telecommunications Technician II

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $24.09 to max hourly rate of $35.38 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.