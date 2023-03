The Loganville City Council will have its monthly work session beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6th, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend.

If you are unable to attend in person, the meeting also will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.

The full agenda follow: