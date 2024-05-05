City of Loganville council members to discuss increase in water rates at Monday’s Work Session

The regular City Council Meeting and voting session will follow on Thursday, May 9, 2023

The City of Loganville City Council Work Session for May 2024 will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024 in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville. Items on the agenda include discussions on a suggested increase in water rates across the board of 12 percent. An update to the current zoning map is also up for discussion to be voted on during the Thursday voting session.

The public is invited to attend. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information on each relevant agenda item.

1.CALL TO ORDER

A.Roll Call B.Approval of Agenda

2.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Case #V24-015 – E&S Rentals LLC requested a Major Variance for the property located at 164 Bobby Boss Drive Loganville, GA 30052, Walton County. Map/Parcel#LG060163. Present zoning is CH. Ordinance and Section from which relief is sough is Zoning Ordinance 119-432(a) Minimum Buffer Specifications which requires a 30-foot buffered strip between the CH zoning of this parcel and the R-16 of the adjacent parcel. The applicant has request this reduced to 15 feet. V24-015.pdf (2.98 MB)

Staff Analysis – 164 Bobby Boss Dr (1).pdf (4.90 MB) B.Case #V24-018 – E&S Rentals LLC requested a Major Variance for the property located at 164 Bobby Boss Drive Loganville, GA 30052, Walton County. Map/Parcel#LG060163. Present zoning is CH. Ordinance and Section from which relief is sough is City of Loganville Development Regulations 6.3.3 (C ) as it relates to the length of a deceleration lane required for this project to place additional commercial buildings on the site. V24-018.pdf (6.86 MB)

Staff Analysis – 164 Bobby Boss Dr (2).pdf (4.90 MB) C.Case #V24-016 – Southern Yankee requested a Major Variance for the property located at SW Corner of Covington St and Hodges ST Loganville, GA 30052, Walton County. Map/Parcel#LG110008 & LG11008A. Present zoning is R44. Ordinance and Section from which relief is sough is Zoning Ordinance 119.208(C) Minimum lot width for minor subdivision. V24-016.pdf (2.86 MB)

Staff Analysis Covington Hodges.pdf (5.14 MB) D.Case #24-019 – That Chapter 119 of the Code of the City of Loganville, Georgia shall be amended by replacing the current zoning map dated April 8, 2021 and replaced with zoning map dated May 9, 2024 to be known as and to certify that this is the Official Zoning Map referred to in the 2005 Zoning Ordinance of the City of Loganville, GA. Zoning_Sig.pdf (9.24 MB) E.Case #24-020 – Amend Chapter 119-211 of the City of Loganville Zoning Ordinance regarding RM-4 Multifamily Residential Duplex District. 2024.03.27. Zoning Ordinance Update (RM4) FINAL.pdf (0.11 MB)

3.FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

4.PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

5.PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

6.PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

7.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

8.CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

9.CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A.Approval of IGA between Loganville DDA and City concerning Legal Services 2024.05.03. IGA re RW DDA Representation.pdf (0.07 MB)

10.PUBLIC COMMENT Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum.

11.EXECUTIVE SESSION – REAL ESTATE MATTERS

12.ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

13.ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds. The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

