The City of Loganville has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Loganville Career website on June 10, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Water Distribution Technician‍ at the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Sewer Collections Technician ‍in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Firefighter EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Terminal Agency Coordinator.

Employment Applications may be filled out Online or delivered to City Hall. Resumes will NOT be accepted in lieu of application. Applications will only be accepted for currently posted positions.

Police Department Positions — Online Police Employment Application

All other positions — Online Employment Application

All applicants applying for employment with the Loganville Police Department must complete the LPD Background Investigation Questionnaire in it’s entirety in order for applications to be considered. The Questionnaire is included in the online application.

Office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Human Resources Division

Office: 770-466-3184

Email

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

