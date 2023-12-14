City of Loganville has Limited Edition 2023 Christmas Ornaments for sale

If you’re looking for a Christmas Ornament that makes you think of home, and the City of Loganville is, or was, ever your home, the city has just the thing for you. For just $15 you can buy a limited edition 2023 City of Loganville Christmas ornament.

There is a stock of supplies of this ornament available for purchase at City Hall. You are invited to drop in a buy one, or two, in time to hang it on your Christmas Tree. Loganville City Hall is located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville.

