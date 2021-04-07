City of Loganville hosts Dump Day in celebration of the Great American Clean Up

Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., the City of Loganville is inviting its citizens to bring unwanted items from their home, such as old furniture, appliances or building materials to the City of Loganville Utilities Department located at 4891 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052, USA map

Tires, paint or any types of chemicals or hazardous materials will not be accepted and ID will be required to show proof of being a Loganville resident. Those dropping items off are encouraged to enter the facility at H.O. Byrd Road.