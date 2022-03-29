The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on March 29, 2022. Please note they could be remove at any time due to the positings being filled.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Utility Technician in the Public Works Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Crew Worker in the Highways & Streets Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Equipment Operator in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Treatment Plant Maintenance Mechanic in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Collections Technician in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a part time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives

Employment Applications may be filled out Online or delivered to City Hall. Resumes will NOT be accepted in lieu of application. Applications will only be accepted for currently posted positions.

Police Department Positions — Online Police Employment Application

All other positions — Online Employment Application

All applicants applying for employment with the Loganville Police Department must complete the LPD Background Investigation Questionnaire in it’s entirety in order for applications to be considered. The Questionnaire is included in the online application.

Office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Human Resources Division

Office: 770-466-3184

Email