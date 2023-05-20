City of Loganville Notice to the Public on public hearing to amend text of Code of Ordinances

Public Hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Planning Commission for the City of Loganville, Georgia will hold a public hearing

to amend the text of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Loganville, Georgia,

Subpart B, Land Development and Related Ordinances, Chapter 119, Zoning, Article II

– Administration and Enforcement that will affect the following Sections of the Zoning

Ordinance:



• Sec. 119-83. – Public notification.

• Sec. 119-87. – Appeals process

The public hearing will be held before the Planning Commission on May 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall building located at 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 concerning the same.

The City Council of the City of Loganville, Georgia will also hold a public hearing to amend the text of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Loganville, Georgia, Subpart B, Land Development and Related Ordinances, Chapter 119, Zoning, Article II – Administration and Enforcement that will affect the following Sections of the Zoning Ordinance:

• Sec. 119-83. – Public notification.

• Sec. 119-87. – Appeals process

The public hearing will be held before the City Council on June 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall building located at 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 concerning the same. The City Council shall vote on the amendments at a reasonable time thereafter.

A copy of the proposed Zoning Ordinance text amendment is available at the City of

Loganville, Planning and Development Office located at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052, and shall be furnished upon request at no cost.

All those having an interest concerning this Zoning Ordinance text amendment should be present.